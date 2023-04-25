BNW Newsbrief – April 25, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A man is facing a weapons charge after a fight on William Street in Brockville Friday morning. City police say a 24-year-old pulled a knife during a heated argument with another man. He’s facing a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon. There were no reported injuries.

Brockville police say a group of Brockville Transit bus riders were on the receiving end of threats Saturday afternoon. Police allege a man was “causing issues” and had threatened “to harm multiple people on the bus while yelling and swearing.” A 24-year-old faces an number of charges include two counts of making threats and transportation fraud.

An update on that massive DVD collection seized by police in Kemptville last Tuesday. Grenville County OPP say the 41-year-old accused is from the Montreal suburb of Brossard, Que. Police recovered nearly 200 DVDs in two large duffle bags after responding to a shoplifting in progress on Colonnade Drive. The man is facing major theft and possession of stolen property charges.

A dozen Leeds-Grenville small businesses have received $5,000 grants to improve their operations. The Starter Company Plus grants, which also come with training and mentorship under the program, can be used for equipment, tools, training, marketing, leasehold improvements and one-time supplies for new and expanding businesses. The Brockville recipients were Engine House Yoga & Fitness, Tulip Kids, Irish Rose Sewing Studio and Fancy Fox Balloons.