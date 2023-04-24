BNW Newsbrief – April 24, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A second young person has been arrested in connection with shooting outside the Brockville Arts Center just over a week ago. The youth, who can’t be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing three counts of assault. Two youths in a car are accused of using a water bead gun to fire into a crowd outside the center Friday night (April 14). People suffered superficial injuries. Police say the stunt was inspired by the so-called “Orbeez challenge” from social media.

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is holding off on signing a television service provider agreement for the updated Maple View Lodge in Athens. Bell is the only provider at the table but some on council want to see if there are other local options. The nearly seven year deal has a ceiling of $245,000.

The Brockville Police Service is moving forward with next generation 911 service. The police board recently agreed to sign a four year agreement with Owen Sound Police Services for NG911 – the next level in emergency calling that will allow people to text 911 and send photos and videos from their cell phones about crimes or crashes. The city’s $600,000 grant application for NG911 was approved. Owen Sound police are also providing the service for Gananoque.

The average wait time for a Brockville police officer at hospital to clear a mental health call surpassed two hours last month. A mental health calls report shows the average time was 2 hours and 8 minutes, driven up mostly by one call where an officer had to wait 22 hours before they were free to do other police business. In February, the average wait time was 1 hour and 52 minutes. Most of the calls in March were people the police never dealt with before.