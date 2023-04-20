BNW Newsbrief – April 20, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has cut the latest cheques to Leeds and Thousand Islands Township and the Town of Gananoque for hosting the Shorelines Casino. The payment of $259,205 each covers a portion of revenue for January through March this year. During the past fiscal year the two municipalities have each received just over $1.1 million.
- Brockville police are trying to find the person who fired an airsoft or BB gun at multiple people around 9:30 p.m. Friday. People were targeted outside the Brockville Arts Center before the suspects sped away in a dark coloured vehicle. The victims reportedly suffered superficial injuries.
- Sen. Bernadette Clement from Cornwall has introduced a private bill in the upper chamber to merge the Catholic churches of Ottawa and Alexandria-Cornwall. The bill was introduced Tuesday and will merge the corporations. The Pope already made the amalgamation official three years ago.
- Hundreds of federal government employees walked the picket line Wednesday on the first day of a strike by 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada. The government’s latest offer was a 9 per cent wage increase over three years – the union is looking for 13 per cent. Talks continue.
- A thief was definitely trying to add to his DVD collection. Grenville County OPP say they arrested a 41-year-old man Tuesday night in Kemptville and recovered two large bags with 195 DVDs. Police say the $5,000 in digital video discs have been returned to their owner.