BNW Newsbrief – April 20, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has cut the latest cheques to Leeds and Thousand Islands Township and the Town of Gananoque for hosting the Shorelines Casino. The payment of $259,205 each covers a portion of revenue for January through March this year. During the past fiscal year the two municipalities have each received just over $1.1 million.

Brockville police are trying to find the person who fired an airsoft or BB gun at multiple people around 9:30 p.m. Friday. People were targeted outside the Brockville Arts Center before the suspects sped away in a dark coloured vehicle. The victims reportedly suffered superficial injuries.

Sen. Bernadette Clement from Cornwall has introduced a private bill in the upper chamber to merge the Catholic churches of Ottawa and Alexandria-Cornwall. The bill was introduced Tuesday and will merge the corporations. The Pope already made the amalgamation official three years ago.

Hundreds of federal government employees walked the picket line Wednesday on the first day of a strike by 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada. The government’s latest offer was a 9 per cent wage increase over three years – the union is looking for 13 per cent. Talks continue.