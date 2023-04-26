BNW Newsbrief – April 26, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Water levels on Lake Ontario and the Upper St. Lawrence River are expected to rise over the coming weeks. The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says Lake Ontario levels could be 0.3 meters above their typical summer peak next month. The water level is 75.15 meters right now and could surpass 75.3 meters in May. The 2019 flooding saw Lake Ontario peak at 75.9 meters. Cataraqui Conservation says the situation hasn’t reached a stage to warn residents about potential flooding.

The executive director of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation is gone less than a year after he was hired. Lee Pigeau, with nearly 30 years of non-profit sector experience, is no longer with the foundation after being hired in August. Joan Simon is back, filling in as interim executive director. No reason was given for the change.

Ontario’s lieutenant governor will pay a visit to Brockville next month. Elizabeth Dowdeswell will take in the Sultans of String concern at the Brockville Arts Center on May 26.

A cookie campaign in North Grenville is hoping to add more dollars into children’s mental health programs. The two Tim Hortons locations will have their Smile Cookie Campaign on the week of May 1 with all proceeds going to the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation. The foundation says over $40,000 has been raised from the $1 cookies in the last three years.