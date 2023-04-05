BNW Newsbrief – April 5, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A lot of rain is expected today and that has the area conservation authorities on alert. The South Nation Conservation Authority says 40 millimeters of ice and 60 millimeters of rain are expected through Thursday. Combined with snow melt, it could lead to flooding in low lying areas. The Cataraqui Conservation Authority issued a similar advisory.

The regional health unit says a powerful veterinary tranquilizer is now showing up in the region, mixed in with other illicit drugs. Xylazine also goes by the street name “Tranq” and has been found in fentanyl. “We have received reports that it has been found in Eastern Ontario,” the health unit said. The concern is the sedative lowers heart and blood pressure and, combined with opioids, can be deadly. It can’t be reversed through naloxone.

Grenville County OPP are trying to track down a silver car with a lot of front end damage. Police say the driver crashed into two other vehicles in a private driveway Friday night on Jasper Road (County Road 17) in Merrickville-Wolford Township and then drove away.

An update to last week’s story on the Leeds-Grenville contestants competing in the regionals in Kingston at the Skills Ontario Qualifying Competition. Theo Taylor from North Grenville District High School took silver in individual carpentry. Jeremy Lockett from Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute didn’t place. A student from a Cornwall high school took the wildcard spot in welding to head to the provincials. Braiden O’Toole from TISS placed second in culinary.