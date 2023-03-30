BNW Newsbrief – March 30, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

There’s a firebug in the south end of Brockville. Police say a couple of small garbage fires were set early Tuesday morning. There was no extensive damage or injuries. The fires happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

A city block in Brockville had to be closed by police Sunday morning after an unconscious man was found. Police say they were helping EMS who cared for the man near Perth Street and Brock Street around 6 a.m. The victim was taken to hospital. Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to give them a call.

A customer at a Brockville liquor store is the latest victim of distraction theft. City police say someone inside the LCBO on Parkedale Avenue saw the woman’s PIN during her purchase and then another woman distracted the customer in the parking lot while the perpetrator swiped the debit card from her purse. Police say a number of purchases were racked up on the card before the victim found out her card was stolen.

Elizabethtown-Kitley Township has approved its 2023 budget with a 4.31 per cent residential tax increase. It will mean an extra $26 this year on every $100,000 of assessed value on a single family home. Council was able to further reduce the budget from the last version with a 4.65 increase and also meet it’s goal of coming in below 5 per cent.