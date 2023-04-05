School buses cancelled in Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – School buses are cancelled today (Wednesday) in Brockville and Leeds-Grenville as freezing rain is expected to hit the area.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) and the Ottawa French transportation consortium have both cancelled all buses.

The schools remain open for those who can get to school.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the region with 5-10 millimeters (0.2-0.4 inches) of ice expected today before it changes to rain sometime this afternoon, Environment Canada said.

This is the eleventh time this season buses have been cancelled due to the weather. The last time buses were cancelled was Feb. 28.