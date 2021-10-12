Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday October 12, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, October 12, 2021:

There have been (as of Sunday) 591,866 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 535 cases from the previous day (VAX: 319 unvaccinated, 29 partially vaccinated, 147 fully vaccinated, 40 unknown). There have been 577,490 people recovered from the virus while 9,790 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,397,444 of which 8,610 have pending results. Statistics from Thanksgiving Monday will be reported along with Tuesdays numbers this morning at 10:30 a.m.

Canada’s coronavirus case (as of Friday) is 1,655,377. The country has 28,186 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, six in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,001 in British Columbia, 2,830 in Alberta, 741 in Saskatchewan, 1,217 in Manitoba, 9,786 in Ontario, 11,410 in Quebec, 72 in New Brunswick, 11 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 98 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added four cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,915 confirmed cases, of which 23 are active (no change from Thursday) and 1,831 are recovered (three more than Thursday). One death was added Friday bringing the total to 61 deaths. There is one person in hospital (one fewer than Thursday), one in the ICU (one fewer than Thursday) and none on a ventilator (one fewer than Thursday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 419 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 426 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 238 cases (14 active), Leeds-Grenville East 389 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 213 cases (three active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 18 cases Friday – two in Prescott-Russell, three in SD&G, six in Cornwall and seven in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total to 5,533 confirmed cases, of which 154 are active (six fewer than Thursday) and 5,264 are resolved (24 more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 115. There are 13 people in hospital (two more than Thursday) and six in the ICU (no change from Thursday). There are seven institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Thursday). Testing increased 382 to 162,100. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,175 cases (21 active), SD&G 1,288 cases (38 active), Cornwall 1,634 cases (76 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 436 cases (19 active)(Akwesasne health department reports three new cases Friday: 447 total cases, 22 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,071,730 (+29,247, last update Oct. 10); EOHU 319,100 (last update Oct. 8, +622 from previous update Oct. 7); LGL 149,118 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 140,928 with second doses (last update Oct. 4, +1,595 first doses, +2,041 second doses since previous update Sept. 27).

The province opened up some venues to full capacity over the weekend. They include movie theaters and concert halls. Read that story by clicking here.

If you’ve had two shots of AstraZeneca, the U.S. will soon allow you travel into the country. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to accept international travellers with approved domestic vaccines and by the World Health Organization.

The organization for Quebec nurses plans to start suspending licences Friday for nurses who are not fully vaccinated. It’s also the same day the government plans to suspend health care workers without pay who are not vaccinated. It’s estimated the move will affect more than 4,000 nurses.

Merck is submitting its COVID-19 medication for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drugmaker’s anti-viral pill would be available by prescription at a local drug store. The drug is meant to treat people with COVID-19 to keep them out of the hospital.

Pfizer is expected to submit its paperwork with Health Canada this week for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11.

The Yellowknife legislature building has been declared an area of a workplace COVID-19 outbreak. People who were at the building last week are being told to self-isolate and get tested. There are eight cases so far – six confirmed and two probable. There are over 450 active cases in the territory with nearly 62 per cent in Yellowknife.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.