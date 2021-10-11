How to fill Brockville mayor’s seat decision Tuesday

In this August 2020, file photo, then-Brockville Mayor Jason Baker during a provincial announcement. City council will decide Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 how to fill Baker's seat after the mayor resigned because he bought his dream home outside the city limits. (Province of Ontario/YouTube via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – City councillors will decide Tuesday (Oct. 12) how they will fill the position of Mayor of Brockville.

It comes after Mayor Jason Baker resigned Wednesday (Oct. 6) after buying his “dream home” on Charleston Lake, making him ineligible to hold office because he doesn’t own property within the city.

His interest in Ketchum Manufacturing is under a numbered company and is technically owned by a corporation, not Baker, city manager Janet Loveys told Postmedia.

Council will officially declare the seat vacant and then look at options for filling it for the remainder of the term until the next municipal election on Nov. 14, 2022.

It could appoint someone or hold a by-election.

A report by Clerk Sandra MacDonald suggests, if one person doesn’t want to do the entire term, an appointment could be chairpersons of the three standing committees of council on a four month rotation until the election.

Having a by-election would cost about $81,000, which would gobble up the $68,516 sitting in the bank for the 2022 municipal election.

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m.

