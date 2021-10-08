Province allows full capacity at movie theaters, other venues

TORONTO – Heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, the Ontario government has announced its lifting capacity restrictions on certain venues including concert halls and movie theaters.

The province, in consultation with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, announced capacity limits are being lifted at select venues where proof of vaccination is required. The restrictions are also being lifted for certain outdoor settings where capacity fewer than 20,000 people.

The 100 per cent capacity, which starts tomorrow (Oct. 9), applies to concert venues, theaters, cinemas, facilities for sports and recreational fitness (not gyms, personal training), meeting and event spaces, car and horseracing tracks, and commercial TV and film productions with studio audiences.

For meeting and event spaces, the facility will still be restricted to a capacity where everyone can stay 6 feet (2 meters) from each other.

The restrictions are being lifted because there have been “a limited number of outbreaks in these settings.”

Since proof of vaccination went into effect, the government says two milestones have been reached. Close to 87 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have at least one dose of vaccine and nearly 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.