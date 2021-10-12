COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 12, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 390** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 215 none, 15 partial, 130 full, 30 unknown), bringing the total to 592,714. There were 458 cases on Thanksgiving Monday. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 578,553 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,792 people have died (two more than Sunday).

There are 155 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 149 in ICU and 104 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,436,509 (18,280 more than Monday) and results are pending for 9,163.

Ontario has administered 22,089,455 vaccine doses (5,512 more than Monday), 10,738,052 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (62), Toronto (66), York Region (65) and Ottawa (18) account for 211 of today’s cases.

