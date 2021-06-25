Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday June 25, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, June 25, 2021:

There have been 543,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 296 cases from the previous day. There have been 531,278 people recovered from the virus while 9,099 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,809,936 of which 11,294 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,411,634. The country has 26,192 deaths from the virus – four in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,747 in British Columbia, 2,293 in Alberta, 565 in Saskatchewan, 1,134 in Manitoba, 9,099 in Ontario, 11,202 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added no new cases Thursday to remain at 1,759 confirmed cases, of which two are active (one fewer than Wednesday) and 1,697 are recovered (one more than Wednesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 398 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added one case in Prescott-Russell Thursday to bring the regional total to 4,734 confirmed cases, of which nine are active (three fewer than Wednesday) and 4,617 are resolved (four more than Wednesday). There are 108 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital (down from one in ICU on Wednesday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 130 to 143,263. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,984 cases (four active), SD&G 1,124 cases (three active), Cornwall 1,267 cases (two active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 13,321,816 (+225,188, last update June 24); EOHU 166,859 (last update June 24, +4,632 from previous update June 23); LGL 125,594 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 28,295 with second doses (last update June 22, +3,717 first doses, +11,260 second doses since previous update June 15).

Ontario has confirmed that the next stage of the economic reopening plan will start Wednesday (June 30). Read more details by clicking here.

The LGL District Health Unit has launched a system on its website to allow people to cancel vaccine appointments at fixed sites in four locations including Brockville and Kemptville and 10 community clinics, including Prescott, Athens, Cardinal and Westport. The system allows the health unit to free up space from people who ended up finding an accelerated second dose elsewhere before previous registration date.

Twelve to 17-year-olds who live in the Cornwall, SD&G, Prescott-Russell or Akwesasne can get their Pfizer vaccine at any Eastern Ontario Health Unit mass vaccination clinic without an appointment, starting today (June 25).

Nova Scotia plans to allow travellers from New Brunswick into the province without having to quarantine starting Wednesday (June 30). The next week will allow Nova Scotia to boost the number of second dose COVID-19 shots.

After 474 days, the State of New York’s pandemic state of emergency has been lifted. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lifting of the executive order, which happened at midnight this morning (Friday). Also ending is popular to-go alcohol sales for bars and restaurants as state lawmakers did not pass a bill to extend the program.

