GANANOQUE – Town police are looking for the person who stole an all-terrain vehicle from a Gananoque home last weekend.

The 2016 Can Am Outlander XTP was taken from the property on Pine Street East some time between Friday (June 18) and Monday (June 21).

The owner notified police on the Monday.

The orange and black ATV has an Ontario licence plate 4DY69.

If you see it or know where it is, call you local police department.