Ontario moves to step two of reopening plan Wednesday

TORONTO – The Ontario government will move to the second step of its economic reopening plan this Wednesday (June 30).

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has recommended the move due to improving health indicators and vaccination rates surpassing targets, the province announced this morning (Thursday).

The move is ahead of schedule and wasn’t expected until the first week of July.

Here are some of the new measures that will come into effect on Wednesday:

Gatherings and organized public events will be allowed for up to 25 people outdoors and five indoors

Essential retail will be at 50 per cent capacity and non-essential at 25 per cent

Personal care services like barbers and salons will be able to operate and perform services where face coverings can be worn at all times

Outdoor dining moves from four people per table to six people with exceptions for larger households

Church services are up to 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor fitness classes allowed where people can keep 3 meters (9 feet) apart.

Outdoor sports facilities with spectators at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor concerts with spectators at 25 per cent capacity

Outdoor speedways with spectators at 25 per cent capacity

Fairs, exhibitions and festivals allowed with 25 per cent capacity and other restrictions

Even though the province has surpassed vaccination targets for step three, the province will be at step two for roughly 21 days in the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Over 76 per cent of the adult population has received one dose of vaccine and over 29 per cent are fully vaccinated. Over 13 million doses of vaccine have been given so far.