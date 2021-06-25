COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 25, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 256** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 543,571. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 531,571 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,101 people have died (two more than Thursday).

There are 275 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 284 in ICU and 202 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,836,497 (26,561 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 11,063.

Ontario has administered 13,568,209 vaccine doses (246,393 more than Thursday), 3,761,221 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (38), Toronto (36), York Region (6) and Ottawa (7) account for 87 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.