Anti-lockdown protest in Kemptville under police investigation

KEMPTVILLE – Provincial police say Thursday night’s anti-lockdown “mask burning” event is now an active police investigation.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday night, Grenville County O.P.P. had not indicated if any charges were laid but that the local health unit, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and municipal bylaw enforcement were involved.

O.P.P. say “approximately 200 people were in attendance” outside South Branch Bistro on Clothier Street East.

North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford and MPP Steve Clark both condemned the demonstration.