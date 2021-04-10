Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday April 10, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, April 10, 2021:

There have been 378,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 4,227 cases from the previous day. There have been 341,200 people recovered from the virus while 7,512 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,030,542 of which 42,572 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,045,278. The country has 23,251 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,495 in British Columbia, 2,007 in Alberta, 453 in Saskatchewan, 949 in Manitoba, 7,512 in Ontario, 10,726 in Quebec, 32 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 23 cases Friday to bring the regional total to 1,372 confirmed cases, of which 103 are active (18 more than Thursday) and 1,215 are recovered (five more than Thursday). There are 54 deaths to date. Ten people are in hospital, four in ICU with two on a ventilator (no change from Thursday). There are two active institutional outbreaks (Kemptville District Hospital and Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 282 cases (26 active), Lanark County West 355 cases (13 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 124 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville East 241 cases (47 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 151 cases (six active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 23 cases Friday – nine in Prescott-Russell, six in SD&G and eight in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 3,700 confirmed cases, of which 382 are active (88 fewer than Thursday) and 3,232 resolved (109 more than Thursday). There are 86 deaths to date, two more than Thursday. Thirty-six people are in hospital (one more than Thursday) and seven in the ICU (one fewer than Thursday). There are 15 active institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Thursday). Testing went up 1,434 to 127,230.

Vaccines: Ontario 2,940,166 (+105,382, last update April 9); EOHU 30,822 (last update April 9, +1,674 from previous update April 8); LGL 21,932 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 6, +3,564 from previous update March 29).

The Ontario government issued a pair of emergency orders late Friday night to allow hospitals to transfer patients without consent to alternate sites when there’s a “major surge event.” The other order allows workers to be redeployed from home care and Ontario Health to hospitals to handle the surge.

It appears the pandemic has weighed heavily on Upper Canada District School Board students. A survey of those in grades 9 to 12 show that half say they are more stressed this year and “directly attributed their stress to the pandemic.” But the school board says most are using stress management techniques to cope. Only 28 per cent of eligible students responded to the survey.

Premier Doug Ford received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. He got the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to allay hesitancy and to also encourage getting a shot. At 56 years old, the premier comes in just a year above the cutoff age for this particular vaccine.

Across the border in St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton) there were 45 more cases reported Friday to bring the total to 6,846 confirmed cases. There are 183 active, three fewer than Thursday. Most of the active cases are in Potsdam (67), Massena (37), Canton (20) and Ogdensburg (13). There are five people in hospital. There have been 94 deaths to date. Close to 279,000 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19.

Gates went up around a Kingston waterfront park Friday after people gathered Thursday during the warm weather. The health unit declared an outbreak in the University District where there are 70 active cases. Adults younger than 30 make up nearly three quarters of the active cases.

The Quebec government says it set a single day record for vaccinations on Thursday as 69,000 shots were given, including 16,000 AstraZeneca needles.

The race between vaccines and variants is coming to a head. That assessment from chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam. The number of ICU patients have jumped 23 per cent in a week. There are over 25,000 variant cases – about nine in every 10 are the so-called B117 U.K. variant.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.