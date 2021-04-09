Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday April 9, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, April 9, 2021:

There have been 374,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,295 cases from the previous day. There have been 338,559 people recovered from the virus while 7,494 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,966,264 of which 42,404 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,036,023. The country has 23,211 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,493 in British Columbia, 2,005 in Alberta, 447 in Saskatchewan, 946 in Manitoba, 7,494 in Ontario, 10,718 in Quebec, 31 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 14 cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 1,349 confirmed cases, of which 85 are active (eight more than Wednesday) and 1,210 are recovered (six more than Wednesday). There are 54 deaths to date. Ten people are in hospital (three more than Wednesday), four in ICU (no change from Wednesday) with two on a ventilator (no change from Wednesday). There are two active institutional outbreaks (Kemptville District Hospital and Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 279 cases (25 active), Lanark County West 354 cases (12 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 119 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 227 cases (33 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 150 cases (eight active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 63 cases on Thursday – 34 in Prescott-Russell, 14 in SD&G and 15 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 3,677 confirmed cases, of which 470 are active (38 more than Wednesday) and 3,123 resolved (24 more than Wednesday). There are 84 deaths to date, one more than Wednesday. Thirty-five people are in hospital (two fewer than Wednesday) and eight in the ICU (two fewer than Wednesday). There are 16 active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing is unchanged at 125,796.

Vaccines: Ontario 2,834,784 (+108,563, last update April 8); EOHU 29,148 (last update April 8, +868 from previous update April 7); LGL 21,932 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 6, +3,564 from previous update March 29).

At least four more cases have shown up in Upper Canada District School Board schools. A second case at Bridgewood Public School in Cornwall has triggered an outbreak designation. However, that school went to full remote learning prior to the outbreak declaration. The others are Eamer’s Corners Public School in Cornwall, Caldwell Street Public School in Carleton Place and Pleasant Corners Public School in Vankleek Hill. The Caldwell and Eamer’s Corners cases are undergoing contact tracing by the health unit. The cases at Pleasant Corners were not at school while infectious. With the exception of Bridgewood, the other three schools are open and running normally.

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says workplace inspections will take place starting today (April 9) in the hardest hit areas of Peel and Halton and the government will be taking a “no excuses” approach. Food processors, factories and warehouses will be checked on the “basics that should be commonplace by now.” McNaughton adds that multi-ministry team will be focusing on big box stores and malls. Fines start at $750 for individuals and $1,000 for businesses.

The head of Cornwall Community Hospital told Cornwall City Council last night that she expects the strain on the hospital system to get infinitely worse within the next few days to a week. CCH has transferred patients to Kemptville and Brockville to make space. Read that story on our sister publication, Cornwall Newswatch, here.

The federal government is extending Canadian Red Cross support for long-term care and retirement homes in Ontario until September. It was originally supposed to end last month. The Red Cross fought COVID-19 outbreaks at 21 long-term care homes and five retirement homes during previous waves of the pandemic.

The Quebec government has imposed an earlier curfew on Montreal and Laval. Starting Sunday, people will have to be in their homes between 8 a.m. and 5 a.m. or risk getting a fine of at least $1,000. The province reported 1,609 new infections Thursday.

People 55 years old and older in Montreal were lining up for the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Montreal Convention Center. The shot is available to people 55 to 79.

The Canadian Medical Association says continuing rule changes are creating confusion and people not following the COVID-19 precautions because they’re frustrated. The association says there needs to a coordinated approach to battle the new variants.

Florida has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government over the no-sail order for cruise ships, arguing the law is outdated and is hurting the state’s economy. The suit calls for cruise ships to be able to sail immediately.

