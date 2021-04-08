North Grenville mayor condemns ‘mask burning’ event

KEMPTVILLE – North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford is strongly condemning a planned anti-lockdown “mask burning” event.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Peckford says they were made aware of the event planned for outside a local business tonight after receiving messages from concerned residents and business owners.

Peckford says the community must continue to focus on getting through the pandemic by following public health guidelines and getting vaccinated.

She says council is “deeply aware” that the situation for businesses is “untenable.”

“However, hosting or convening unlawful events undermines the considerable efforts of so many business leaders and community members who are also fighting hard. Everyone is doing their part to prevent further spread, despite on-going hardships,” she wrote.

Local O.P.P. and the health unit have been notified by municipal staff and both “are prepared to respond to assist council in keeping our community safe.”

An event in Kemptville, potentially violating the Emergency Order, may be held tonight. Appropriate officials are aware and have the authority to act over any contravention.

I call on organizers to cancel the event, and I ask area residents to continue to abide by the orders. — Steve Clark (@SteveClarkPC) April 8, 2021