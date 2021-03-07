Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday March 7, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, March 7, 2021:

There have been 306,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 990 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 289,735 people recovered from the virus while 7,052 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,351,768 of which 27,796 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 884,086. The country has 22,213 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,380 in British Columbia, 1,914 in Alberta, 396 in Saskatchewan, 905 in Manitoba, 7,052 in Ontario, 10,465 in Quebec, 28 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 908 confirmed cases, of which 49 are active and 805 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. Three people are in hospital, including one in ICU on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 184 cases (34 active), Lanark County West 172 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 97 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 127 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 124 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The LGL District Health Unit has issued an order for three communities, increasing restrictions to combat an outbreak of cases. Read that story by clicking here.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 2,870 cases, of which 164 are active and 2,638 are resolved. There are 68 deaths to date. Four people are in hospital and one in the ICU. There are five active institutional outbreaks. Testing was up 560 to 112,239. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 860,412 (+39,698, updated daily); EOHU 9,617 (last update March 5, +378 from previous update March 4); LGL 4,796 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 1, +1,842 from previous update Feb. 22).

Quebec delivered a single day high of vaccines with 19,865 shots Friday to eligible residents.

The U.S. Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The American Rescue Plan Act will see Americans get $1,400 cheques, plus there’s extended unemployment benefits and spending on coronavirus vaccines and testing.

Europe reached one million new coronavirus cases last week. That’s an increase of nine per cent to the week prior, according to the World Health Organization. This comes after six weeks of decline in cases.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.