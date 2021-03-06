Cooper named chairman of Kemptville Campus

KEMPTVILLE – A North Grenville lawyer will head up the operational board for Kemptville Campus.

Karen Cooper has been appointed board chairman, the Municipality of North Grenville announced Friday.

Cooper had served on local boards before as chairman of the Kemptville District Hospital and Big Brothers Big Sisters Ottawa.

She works for a Kanata law firm and specializes in charity and not-for-profit law with an emphasis on corporate and tax issues.

Cooper has lived in North Grenville for over 20 years.

“I am thrilled to accept the chair position of Kemptville Campus Board and look forward to applying my professional skills to support the development and growth of the organization to its full potential,” Cooper said in a prepared statement.

She will formally take the role March 18.

The municipality is still looking to fill eight board positions.

The 630 acre Kemptville Campus Educational and Community Center – formerly Kemptville College – has been owned by North Grenville since 2018.