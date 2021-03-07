Wanted parolee could be in Kingston, Ottawa areas

OTTAWA – Provincial police say a federal offender, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, could be in the Ottawa or Kingston areas.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) is looking for 42-year-old Adam Hollis.

Hollis is wanted for allegedly breaking the terms of his parole.

He was serving a sentence of just over two years for break and enter, possession of stolen property, theft and failing to comply with obligations and registration under the national sex offender registry (SOIRA).

Hollis is described as roughly 6-foot-5, 207 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a cow skull on his upper back.

If you see him or know where he is, called the ROPE Squad at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).