Controls to head off Lanark County outbreak

BROCKVILLE – The regional health unit has introduced a number of controls to stop a community outbreak in eastern Lanark County.

Dr. Paul Stewart, medical officer of health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, issued an order that went into effect Friday.

The area recently had a cluster of at least 20 cases tied to a Carleton Place bar where cases then spread to local businesses, child care centers, sports teams and other families.

“This Class Order will reduce opportunities for people to gather and have close unprotected contact with others outside their household in public and private facilities,” Stewart said.

The regulation applies Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith.

Under the order, sports facilities are closed and clubs and organizations must stop rentals for private gatherings.

Places of worship must close their banquet and meeting rooms and services are at 30 per cent capacity. Banquet halls and wedding venues are maximum 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors and events organized by the venue are the only ones allowed. Dancing is only allowed with members of your own household.

For bars and restaurants, people at a table must be from the same household and establishment are not allowed to “allow celebrations that may lead to a social gathering” like a baby shower or retirement party.

Penalties for not following the rules are fines up to $5,000 per day.

The order is in place indefinitely.

Read the order by clicking here.