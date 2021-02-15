Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday February 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, February 15, 2021:

There have been 285,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 981 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 267,128 people recovered from the virus while 6,693 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 10,375,912 of which 15,947 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 825,785. The country has 21,293 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,288 in British Columbia, 1,780 in Alberta, 354 in Saskatchewan, 871 in Manitoba, 6,693 in Ontario, 10,214 in Quebec, 22 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 840 total confirmed cases, of which 17 are active and 769 are recovered. Fifty-four people have died to date. There are two people in hospital, one in the ICU on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 147 cases (one active), Lanark County West 157 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 95 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 120 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 120 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends and statutory holidays)

An outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in Rideau Lakes Township, 10 kilometers southwest of Smiths Falls. Read that story by clicking here.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 2,635 total cases. The number of active cases is 144 and resolved cases is 2,428. Sixty-three people have died to date. There are 19 people are in hospital. There are 13 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 105,843. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,167 cases (32 active), SD&G 592 cases (51 active), Cornwall 699 cases (50 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 177 cases (11 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends and statutory holidays)

Staff and essential caregivers at long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes are next on the priority list for Ontario coronavirus vaccine shots. The directive came from the Ontario government to public health officers.

The coronavirus is having a negative effect on the military. The Canadian Armed Forces has a shortfall of several thousand troops. Restrictions mean the forces can only train about a quarter of the personnel they would normally train since March.

The number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador has been going down for two days now with 11 new cases on Sunday. The daily case count hit 100 late last week, causing the government to shift its election to mail from in-person voting.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.