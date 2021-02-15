Snowfall warning for Eastern Ontario

BROCKVILLE – A weather advisory about an impending snowstorm has been upgraded with a snowfall warning this morning (Monday) for Brockville, Leeds-Grenville and Eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says the storm, which is expected to sweep most of the southern half of the province, will come in two phases.

The first will be today with about 5 centimeters (2 inches) then a second more intense dumping will happen around midnight through Tuesday morning with 15-25 centimeters (6 to 10 inches) on the ground.

A snowfall warning is issued when 15 centimeters (6 inches) or more snow is expected to fall within 12 hours or less.