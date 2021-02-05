Brockville police officer faces another assault charge

BROCKVILLE – A city police officer has been charged with assault in relation to the arrest of a man in July last year.

Const. Jordan Latham has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit announced Friday.

Police were called to a Cartier Court apartment building on July 31, 2020 for what was described as a domestic disturbance.

When officers went into the apartment they were “involved in an interaction” with a 31-year-old man, who was arrested and taken to the police station.

“When the man complained of pain, he was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury,” the SIU said.

Latham will appear in a Brockville court later this month (Feb. 19).

The constable was previously charged with assault causing bodily harm, along with Const. Adam McNish, related to a May 2020 call to the Belvedere Place apartment building.

That case is still making its way through the courts.