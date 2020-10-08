SIU finds grounds to charge Brockville cops

BROCKVILLE – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it has found “reasonable grounds” to charge two Brockville police officers involved in an arrest earlier this year.

Officers were called to a Belvedere Place apartment building on May 19, 2020 for a dispute.

The SIU says two officers “became involved in an interaction with one of the individuals involved in the dispute” in the back yard of the building.

The 59-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with serious injuries.

Based on the SIU probe, Const. Jordan Latham and Const. Adam McNish have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Both officers will appear in a Brockville court Oct. 23.

Because the matter is now before the courts, the SIU says it won’t be making any further comment.

More to come.