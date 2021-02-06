Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday February 6, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, February 6, 2021:

There have been 275,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,670 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 253,170 people recovered from the virus while 6,438 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 9,912,023 of which 41,561 have pending results.

(Health Canada did not update its data at 7 p.m. Friday. The following has been compiled by Newswatch from official provincial and territorial websites) Canada’s coronavirus case total is 797,746. The country has 20,609 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,246 in British Columbia, 1,693 in Alberta, 332 in Saskatchewan, 838 in Manitoba, 6,438 in Ontario, 9,973 in Quebec, 18 in New Brunswick, four in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added one newly confirmed case Friday to bring the regional total to 826 confirmed cases, of which 24 are active (no change from Thursday) and 748 are recovered (one more than Thursday). Fifty-four people have died to date. There is one person in hospital in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak (Rosebridge Manor). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 146 cases (five active), Lanark County West 149 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central 91 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville East 120 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 119 cases (five active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 14 cases on Friday to bring the regional total to 2,581 confirmed cases. There were five in SD&G, six in Cornwall and three in Akwesasne. Of all cases, 219 are active (44 fewer than Thursday) and 2,302 are resolved (58 more than Thursday). There have been 60 deaths (no change). There are 23 people in hospital (no change) and none in ICU (no change). There are 12 active institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Thursday). Testing increased by 315 to 103,922.

Across the border, St. Lawrence County (which includes Massena, Potsdam and Canton) added 54 cases Friday for a total of 5,054. Of those, 555 are active (30 more than Thursday) and 4,428 are recovered. Most of the active cases are in Massena, Potsdam and Gouverneur. There are 32 people in hospital (+1) and 71 people have died (+1).

Canadian Blood Services has suspended collection in Kingston and Ottawa after five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its production and distribution facility in Ottawa. The facility is expected to reopen Feb. 14.

Restrictions in British Columbia have been extended in order to slow down the spread of the virus. Restrictions on youth sports, faith programs and social interactions will still be in place until the end of the month. The ban on social gatherings was supposed to end Friday (Feb. 5). The medical officer of health is worried Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day gatherings could threaten the progress at stopping the spread.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is again giving assurances that Canada will get all its Pfizer and Moderna vaccines it’s contracted to receive.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is asking people not to gather for Super Bowl Sunday. Like the holidays, she says it’s important to limit in-person interactions.

The U.S. is now seeing a downward trend on new virus cases. The White House COVID-19 Response Team’s Dr. Rochelle Walensky warns hospitalizations and deaths are still well above the numbers America saw in summer and early fall.

