Mixed use planned for downtown Brockville building

BROCKVILLE – Developers looking to put their touch on the former Woolworth’s building in downtown Brockville will be asked to create something with a mix of commercial and residential.

Brockville council held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss the terms of an RFP (request for proposal) that should be completed by late March and would be released April 12 with bids allowed for 12 weeks.

The city bought the former department store building at 36-46 King Street West in December for $500,000 plus a tax receipt for roughly the same amount to the owner.

The property has been vacant and undeveloped since 2004 when its last tenant, Liquidation World, closed.