Marijuana bust north of Brockville

In this provided photo, O.P.P. seize over 2,100 pot plants from a home on Kavanagh Road near Fairfield, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

FAIRFIELD – The marijuana harvest continues…for police.

O.P.P. seized more than 2,100 pot plants Wednesday at a property on Kavanagh Road, about 10 kilometers north of Brockville.

They also seized over two kilograms of harvested marijuana, a gun, generators and growing equipment.

Police also found an indoor grow-op that was not longer running.

A 60-year-old man from Elizabethtown-Kitley Township was arrested at the scene and charged.

This bust follows three separate seizures of over 11,000 plants last week.

