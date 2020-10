BROCKVILLE – Minimum wage earners across the region will be getting a small boost to their paycheque, starting today (Oct. 1).

The base wage is increasing 25 cents to $14.25 an hour.

For liquor servers, it’s going up by the same amount to $12.45 an hour and for students it will be a $13.40 hourly wage.

The increase is tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index.