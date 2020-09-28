Three marijuana busts in Leeds-Grenville net over 11,000 pot plants

LEEDS-GRENVILLE – A series of three separate marijuana busts by O.P.P. has led to the seizure of over 11,000 pot plants and the arrests of multiple people.

The biggest of last week’s operations was 6,500 plants found on Townline Road near Toledo.

Another 2,500 plants were found on Kitley Line 7, north of Athens, while 2,000 were found on Whitmore Road, west of Frankville.

At least 10 people were arrested in the three grow-op busts and are facing charges.