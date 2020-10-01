Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday October 1, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, October 1, 2020:

There have been 51,710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 625 (or 1.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 43,907 people recovered from the virus while 2,848 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 3,923,465 of which 67,126 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 158,758. The country has 9,297 deaths from the virus – 234 in British Columbia, 267 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, 20 in Manitoba, 2,848 in Ontario, 5,834 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

Four more cases were added in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region Wednesday to bring the total to 388 confirmed cases. There are 17 cases active and 319 have recovered. The breakdown is: Leeds-Grenville East (12 active), Leeds-Grenville West (three active), Lanark County West (one active) and Lanark County East (two active). Fifty-two people have died during the coronavirus crisis.

Leeds-Grenville EMS are holding a pop-up testing site in Rideau Lakes Township today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s at Kin Park (2311 Harlem Road) in Portland.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added three more cases – all in Prescott-Russell – on Wednesday to bring the total to 267 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 51 are active and 204 are resolved. There are two people in hospital, 12 deaths to date and two institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 840 to 58,749.

New provincial modelling predicts Ontario will have 1,000 new daily cases by mid-October. Cases are doubling every 10-12 days, according to health officials. Premier Doug Ford says the trends are “deeply concerning” as the numbers keep rising in all age groups.

The Upper Canada District School Board says it may have to close schools temporarily due to staffing shortages related to coronavirus. In a letter to parents, the board says it has at least 150 jobs that go unfilled on any given day because employees are off for COVID-19-like symptoms or they’re waiting for test results before they can return to the classroom. While the board has a substitute teacher list of 650, “that is not the number of people available for work each day,” as many are already working.

New public health orders come into effect today in Montreal, Quebec City and a region near the provincial capital. People found hosting people from other addresses in their home will face a $1,000 fine. Quebec reported 838 new infections on Wednesday. There were 318 of those in the City of Montreal.

Health Canada has approved a rapid test for COVID-19. The federal government struck a deal this week for nearly eight million of the Abbott Diagnostics ID Now tests plus another 3,800 units that process the results. There’s no firm timeline on when the tests will be rolled out.

Bah! Humbug! The Morrisburg Santa Claus parade has been cancelled this year. Organizer George Davies told The Morrisburg Leader “it’s a real bummer” but logistically it wasn’t possible with social distancing rules and public health guidelines.

