Rideau River search for missing fisherman

RIDEAU LAKES TOWNSHIP – Police divers and a helicopter are out searching a section of the Rideau River, south of Smiths Falls, after a canoe capsized Saturday night.

Leeds County O.P.P. say two people were fishing on the river near County Road 17 and McCaw Road, about five kilometers south of the town, when the canoe tipped over around 8 p.m.

One person was able to make it to shore and called police from a nearby home. The other person, identified as a 38-year-old man from South Elmsley Township (Rideau Lakes), did not make it out of the water.

Smiths Falls and Rideau Lakes firefighters, along with a helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordinator Center at CFB Trenton searched last night with negative results.

An O.P.P. helicopter, divers and the Smiths Falls Fire Department boat are out on the water today (Sunday).