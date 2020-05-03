Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday May 3, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, May 3, 2020:

There have been 17,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 511 cases (or 3.1 per cent) from the previous day. There are 11,390 people recovered from the virus while 1,176 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 310,359 of which 12,829 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 56,714. The country has 3,566 deaths from the virus – 114 in British Columbia, 94 in Alberta, six in Saskatchewan, six in Manitoba, 1,176 in Ontario, 2,136 in Quebec, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 31 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties stands at 311 positive coronavirus cases and 40 deaths. The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit total number of confirmed cases increased by two on Saturday to 96 (includes 18 long term, retirement and lodging home cases). There have been no deaths.

The Brockville and Area Food Bank received an entire truck load of emergency food boxes through the Feed Ontario program on Wednesday (April 29). Each box has roughly seven days of rations per person. The goal is for every food bank visitior to get 14 days of food (two boxes each).

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands has scaled back spending to “core municipal services” to deal with the coronavirus financial fallout. The township is looking to trim $500,000 out of its budget by deferring building projects, not filling vacant positions, freezing summer student hires and reducing some staff hours.

The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands reopened municipal boat ramps at Ivy Lea and Rockport on Friday (May 1). It will do the same for inland lakes like Seeley’s Bay and Lyndhurst on Wednesday (May 6). Marinas are closed but will be able to do servicing and boat prep starting Monday under provincial rules.

For middle and large sized commercial and industrial electricity users, the provincial government is deferring the global adjustment. It’s a fee that’s worked into time-of-use residential customers but is a separate line item for large consumers to cover building new electricity infrastructure. The government is deferring the rate increase for April May and June which would have been a 15 per cent increase. The March rate was around $115 per megawatt hour for a Class B commercial user.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says “we can continue to be cautiously optimistic” that Canadians are flattening the curve. As of Saturday, more than 862,000 people in the country have been tested and around seven per cent of those have been positive.

The Lyndhurst Turkey Fair has been cancelled. Vendors who prepaid for the September event will be contacted and their money refunded. “Of course we are very disappointed not to have a Lyndhurst Turkey Fair this year, but the Fair has always been about community and so we know, at this time, we have to put the safety of all involved first,” organizing committee chairman Mary Jo Sibbald said.

