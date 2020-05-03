Youths with pellet guns on Gananoque walking trail

GANANOQUE – One of two youths is facing charges after they were spotted with what were described by witnesses as rifles along the Gananoque Walking Trail.

Police were able to find them on Monday last week (April 27) and ordered them to drop their weapons. The “rifles” turned out to be pellet guns.

Gananoque police allege the youths had been shooting “in close proximity” to the walking trail while other people were on it.

One youth was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with his release order.

Officers seized the guns, pellets and a knife.

Though they were not charged, police refused to say what happened to the second youth.

The Gananoque trail system is 12 kilometers long.