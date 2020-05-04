Body of Rideau Lakes fisherman found

RIDEAU LAKES TOWNSHIP – Police divers have found the body of a Rideau Lakes fisherman after the canoe he was in capsized over the weekend.

The O.P.P. Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body of Timothy Edwards, 38, of Rideau Lakes Township (South Elmsley) around 10:45 a.m. today (Monday).

He had been missing since Saturday night after the canoe he was in with a fishing buddy capsized near McCaw Road, about five kilometers south of Smiths Falls.

O.P.P. have clarified the location as Otter Creek, which feeds into the Rideau River, near McCaw Road.

The other person managed to swim to shore and call 911 from a nearby home.

Search crews were out on the weekend and this morning (Monday) before finding Edwards.