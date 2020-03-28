Second positive COVID-19 case in Leeds-Grenville, Lanark

BROCKVILLE – The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a second positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been laboratory confirmed in the region.

When asked by Brockville Newswatch Saturday, health unit spokesman Susan Healey could not provide any details but said the “next update will be Monday morning at 10(a.m.).”

The positive test was included in the province’s total of 151 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The region already had its first case reported on Thursday – a woman in her 70s who had recently returned from a trip to the United States. She is isolated at home and was last reported on Thursday to be “doing well.”

Citing patient privacy, the health unit is not giving information on where in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties the positive cases are located.

Since the region has so many small communities it would be too easy to identify someone based on naming a specific location, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart explained on Thursday.

A testing center opened at the Memorial Center in Brockville on Friday. The last reported number of tests the health unit was awaiting results for was “over 200” in the LGL region, as of Thursday.