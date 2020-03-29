Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday, March 29, 2020

Here is the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, March 29, 2020:

There have been 1,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. Eight of those have recovered. Eighteen have died. The positive total includes nine confirmed cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s jurisdiction. All the cases were in Prescott-Russell. The latest five were added to the list Saturday. The number of Ontario people tested is 43,072; 33,240 were negative and test results are pending for 8,690.

Canada’s confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 case total is 5,425. The country has 60 COVID-19 related deaths – 17 in British Columbia, two in Alberta, one in Manitoba, 18 in Ontario and 22 in Quebec.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region has its second confirmed positive case of novel coronavirus. Read that story here.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says he’s “a little surprised” the number of positive coronavirus cases in the province has been in the mid-100s daily. “I thought we might be over 200 shortly,” Williams said. While labs are catching up, there’s still about 8,600 tests pending. The province is entering the second week of intense monitoring of the virus. “My general message is, you’re doing well. Keep at it. Keep doing all those inventive ways of staying connected while being separated.”

Premier Doug Ford says the province will be going after price-gougers of necessary goods like masks, gloves, non-prescription medications, cleaning products and personal hygiene products. Violators will face stiff fines up to $100,000 and companies could face a fine of $10 million.

The Ontario government is banning non-essential gatherings of more than five (5) people (down from more than 50). Families of five or more and child care centers for front line health workers and first responders are exempt. Funerals will be allowed with up to 10 people at a time.

Starting Monday at noon, anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be barred from boarding domestic flights or trains across Canada.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has been given the all-clear by her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. The wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12 after a speaking engagement in the U.K.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.