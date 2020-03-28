Rainfall warning for Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – A rainfall warning has been issued for Leeds-Grenville.

Environment Canada says rain will start Sunday morning and continue most of the day, along with some possible thunderstorms in the mix.

The amount of rain expected is 25-40 millimeters (0.98-1.57 inches).

Since some of the ground is still frozen, Environment Canada says the water won’t be absorbed as quickly. The winter criteria for a rainfall warning is 25 millimeters within 24 hours.

The South Nation Conservation Authority issued an advisory on Friday warning about some nuisance flooding.