First positive COVID-19 case in Leeds-Grenville, Lanark region

BROCKVILLE – The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting its first positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

It’s a woman in her 70s who recently came back to the region from a trip to the United States.

Citing patient privacy, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart couldn’t say where in Leeds-Grenville or Lanark the woman is living or where she travelled to in the U.S.

Stewart told Brockville Newswatch the woman was experiencing a cough, shortness of breath and a fever. She was tested “in the past few days” and the lab result came back positive for COVID-19. Stewart characterized her symptoms as “moderate” and that she was “doing well.”

The health unit is now doing contact tracing and anybody who was in close contact will also be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The woman is isolated at home and it being seen by the public health nurse. “We have good eyes on her.”

Stewart says the case is “not surprising” given the spread of the virus.

There’s been at least 200 tests done in the LGL region since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the province.

Given neighbouring New York State is a hotbed of COVID-19 cases – roughly half of all cases in the United States – and with two border points in Leeds-Grenville, Stewart was asked by BNW about her thoughts on how Leeds-Grenville and Lanark has gone this long without a positive case.

“That’s keeps me up at night as I try to figure it out,” Stewart said. “I know there are some people who are not respecting the travel (rules) and self-isolating. As a whole, our community has been amazing. The municipalities have been wonderful in terms of their quick response. I think we have acted quickly,” she told Newswatch.

“We have a huge advantage that we don’t have a large urban center where a lot of people congregate. So we have social distancing. It’s sort of built into how we function,” she said.