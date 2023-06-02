BNW Newsbrief – June 2, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Brockville police nabbed two impaired drivers within hours of each other on Tuesday afternoon. Police say in the one case around 4 p.m., a 75-year-old pedestrian was struck at a crosswalk at Parkedale Avenue and Ormond Street – he’s going to be okay. The driver was charged. Three and a half hours later a 16-year-old U-Haul driver ran away from his truck on King Street West near John Street but was caught by officers. He’s facing drug impairment charges.

Grenville County OPP say somebody stole $50,000 in material and tools from a building site near Concession Road in North Grenville. Police believe the theft from a container happened sometime during the early morning hours of Tuesday last week (May 23).

A Brockville court has heard sentencing submissions for a suspended OPP officer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and recording it on his cell phone. The Crown is seeking seven years in prison for Jason Redmond while the defence is asking for two to three years. A decision will come later this month.

North Grenville raised the rainbow flag Thursday as the municipality recognizes Pride month. NG Pride and North Grenville Rainbow Youth Alliance are the two local community groups. A Pride Parade, celebrating the LGBTQ community, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, starting at Riverside Park.