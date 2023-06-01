BNW Newsbrief – June 1, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

Health officials in Leeds-Grenville are advising people to take in easy during this week’s mini heat wave. The temperature is expected to get into the low 30s the next couple of days and the mid 30s with the humidity. The temperature should fall back to the mid 20s by the weekend. The local health unit says to watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Traffic signals for the on- and off-ramps on County Road 43 and Highway 416 in North Grenville as well as street lights and road widening at those intersections are coming in the future. MPP Steve Clark joined Mayor Nancy Peckford Wednesday to make the announcement. The work should be done by the end of next year.

A Kemptville man is facing eight charges after provincial police responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday morning last week (May 23) on Bridge Street North. The 37-year-old man is facing charges under the Criminal Code as well as the federal drug, provincial liquor, highway and automobile insurance legislation.

The local Green Party rallied outside Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark’s Brockville office Wednesday to protest Bill 97. The local constituency association president says the proposed legislation threatens prime farmland by allowing landowners to sever lots on agricultural properties. Steve Gabell says agricultural land needs more protection. Third reading of Bill 97 was to be debated Wednesday in the legislature but the matter was adjourned.