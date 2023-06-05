BNW Newsbrief – June 5, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

The trial for two Brockville police officers charged with assault causing bodily harm heard submissions from the prosecution Friday. Consts. Jordan Latham and Adam McNish were charged following a domestic disturbance call at a Belvedere Place property in May 2020. The violent arrest of the 59-year-old man was recorded and led to an SIU investigation and subsequent charges. The case continues June 16.

The president of Burnbrae Farms and the retired executive director of the Eastern Ontario Staff Development Network will receive honorary diplomas from St. Lawrence College this week. Margaret Hudson and Eleanor Newman will receive their diplomas during convocation ceremonies Friday.

The Gananoque Police Service will host the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run next week. The run, a fundraiser for Special Olympics, will start at 9 a.m. from Home Hardware on Stone Street North at 9 a.m. on June 15. In addition to runners from GPS, the OPP, CBSA, Gananoque Fire, Leeds-Grenville EMS and students from Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School will take part.

A Brockville man is $88,888 richer. Grant Turner won the top prize on an Instant Wild 8 scratch ticket. The local baker plans to “manage his finances” and take a bus trip to PEI.

Westport Mayor Robin Jones and three municipal councillors gathered at town hall Saturday to read a proclamation for Pride Month, celebrating diversity, inclusion and contributions from the LGBTQ community. The Pride flag is also flying at town hall.