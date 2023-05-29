BNW Newsbrief – May 29, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:

A man is facing more charges after allegedly violating two probation orders related to staying away from a victim. Brockville police say the man showed up at the victim’s place of employment on Perth Street Tuesday afternoon (May 23). The 30-year-old was found a couple of days later by police and charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation.

A Leeds and Thousand Islands event to bring people up close to various emergency and work vehicles has raised over $1,000 for the local food bank. The township says it event on May 17 in Lansdowne during Public Works Week also brought in two bins of food donations for the food bank in Seeley’s Bay.

The Gananoque Arts Network has been named one of 13 festival hubs ahead of September’s Ontario Culture Days. The hubs are local partners that act as community leads for the festival, which celebrates artists and cultural groups across the province. The Ontario Culture Days Festival runs Sept. 22 to Oct. 15.

The Brockville Concert Band will pay tribute to late conductor Lance Besharah with a free concert at the Brockville Arts Center on June 18. Besharah had led the band for more than 25 years before he died from cancer in June 2022 at age 73.