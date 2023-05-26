BNW Newsbrief – May 26, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
The Upper Canada District School Board is now accepting applications to replace trustee Larry Berry, who stepped down for personal reasons earlier this month. Berry represented North and South Dundas on the public board of trustees. The board will take applications until June 6. They will be screened, shortlisted and those on the list will be interviewed in public by the board on June 21. The winner will be chosen that night.
Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members with Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health will picket on the corner of Park and Front Streets today. The information picket is about collective bargaining for wages after Bill 124. The government bill, which capped public sector wages at 1 per cent per year for three years, is currently in a legal battle.
The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville recognized Paramedic Services Week, which is this week through Saturday. The theme is diversity in paramedicine.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service has received $12 million from the federal government to tackle organized crime. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino visited the community, south of Cornwall, on Thursday to make the announcement. The announcement follows the deaths of eight people in March who were trafficked from Canada to the United States by boat through Akwesasne.