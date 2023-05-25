BNW Newsbrief – May 25, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
A traffic stop on Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township started with a suspended driver’s licence and quickly unravelled a host of other issues. Provincial police say the driver from Portland was also wanted for failing to attend court on firearms-related charges. Officers also allegedly found two guns and ammunition in the vehicle Tuesday afternoon. A 36-year-old man is facing a number of charges including careless storage of a firearm and driving while under suspension.
Brockville City Council is supporting an Ontario private member’s bill that would mean harsher penalties for council members who break a code of conduct. The proposed law would give courts the power to remove members of council if they are found to violate workplace violence and harassment policies.
Mechanics training will continue on at St. Lawrence College after the college announced Wednesday it has partnered with the Automotive Industries Association of Canada and the province to deliver two training programs. The agreement is meant to address an industry shortage and also train people to be able to service electric vehicles. The college had partnered with AIA alone last fall for a course at the Cornwall campus.
Plans are apedal for a $1 million fundraiser this year for the Brockville General Hospital. The cycling event Ride the River will take place June 25. Money raised will go towards buying an MRI for the hospital. Event organizers believe the goal can be reached because an anonymous donor has agreed to match all money raised.
The Morrisburg Royal Canadian Legion and Women’s Auxiliary have given $2,000 to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital to buy medical equipment for patients. The donation was made at the hospital auxiliary’s recent tea and fashion show.