BNW Newsbrief – May 24, 2023

A couple of men fighting on Brock Street Saturday afternoon has led to a number of charges. Police say the two men, both 36 years old, starting fighting in a car and that dust-up continued in the street. There were no serious injures after Brockville police broke it up. One is charged with assault and failing to comply with a release order. The other is facing assault, impaired driving and failing to comply with a release order and a probation order.