BNW Newsbrief – May 24, 2023

A couple of men fighting on Brock Street Saturday afternoon has led to a number of charges. Police say the two men, both 36 years old, starting fighting in a car and that dust-up continued in the street. There were no serious injures after Brockville police broke it up. One is charged with assault and failing to comply with a release order. The other is facing assault, impaired driving and failing to comply with a release order and a probation order.
Police say a 19-year-old man who wheels a lot of stuff around Brockville in a shopping cart is facing charges for causing a disturbance, failing to comply with a youth sentence and possession of a dangerous weapon. Police say his cart got pushed over, he lost his cool and started swinging a piece of lumber around near the Brockville library on Buell Street Sunday night leading to “multiple calls” to police.
Leeds and Thousand Islands Township will hold an open house next week as it drafts its next community improvement plan. The drop-in style open house runs Wednesday, May 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with presentations at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Lansdowne Community Building. The township has hired consultants Re:Public from Montreal and Toronto’s Parcel Economics to work on the CIP.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will happen next week on the Cataraqui Trail near Chaffey’s Lock in Rideau Lakes Township to open a new rest stop. The township, Cataraqui Conservation and the Chaffey’s Lock and Area Heritage Society will also unveil new interpretive signs at the site, west of Elgin.