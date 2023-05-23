BNW Newsbrief – May 23, 2023

A Brockville citizen will be recognized for his efforts in saving a woman trying to drown herself in Butlers Creek behind Rotary Park earlier this month. Aaron Largy was walking his dog and went into the water and kept the woman’s head above water despite her fighting him as she experienced an “excited delirium episode,” a letter to the police board from Sgt. Mike Grant of B Platoon explains. “The shift working, would like to thank Aaron for his act of compassion, despite being faced with such violent resistance.” First responders eventually arrived on scene and took the woman to hospital for treatment.