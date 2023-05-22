BNW Newsbrief – May 22, 2023

Here are your latest Brockville and area headlines:
-
Today is Victoria Day, a statutory holiday. You will find municipal offices closed, the post office is closed and there is no mail delivery. LCBO stores are closed but some select Beer Store locations are open. Some grocery stores and most restaurants are open (it’s best to call ahead or check online).
- MPP Steve Clark will present Habitat for Humanity Thousand Islands with an Ontario Trillium Grant next month. The $11,200 grant will allow the home building organization to create a strategic plan. The cheque will be presented June 11 during the agency’s 25th anniversary celebration at the ReStore on County Road 29.
- MP Michael Barrett recognized lifeguards Timothy Williams, Ava Nordin and Braelyn Hunter, YMCA member Mylene Arseneault and guest Beth Typhair for their actions in saving a woman from drowning in the Brockville pool in April. The five were presented with certificates and medallions. The MP was joined by MPP Steve Clark, Brockville Mayor Matt Wren and YMCA Eastern Ontario CEO Rob Adams for the Friday event.
- Brockville’s St. Mary Catholic High School will welcome baseball teams from North Grenville and Cornwall on Wednesday for the school’s first invitational slo-pitch tournament. St. Mary has two teams. The games are being played at the diamonds behind the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 96 on Park Street. The rain date is Friday.
- The Rideau Canal opened for the 191st season on Friday (May 19). Parks Canada says the waterway is becoming popular with international guests and saw a record year for overnight boat anchoring or tie-ups in 2022.